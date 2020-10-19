Tell Me More: A Conversation with CJ Mucklow about Engagement at CSU

A CSU alumnus in Animal Science and Agriculture, CJ Mucklow serves as the northwest region director and interim director of field operations for Colorado State University Extension. CJ’s served as a regional director since 2011 and assumed the additional interim responsibilities in January 2021. He started his CSU career as a 4-H/agriculture Agent in Elbert County and also has served as an agent at the Routt County Extension Office.

Known for his breadth of knowledge in agriculture, CJ helped create the guidelines for the Routt County Purchase of Development Rights program, published a guide on better stewardship of small acreages for new ranchette landowners and real estate agents, and has been involved with economic studies that estimated the scenic value of agriculture landscapes. He was also instrumental in starting and testing the feasibility of direct or niche marketing of agriculture products to consumers for improved farm and ranch profitability.

CJ’s actively engaged in the local community, having served on boards including the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, Ski Town Rotary, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust and Routt County Cattlemen’s Association. He’s frequently asked to participate in a broad range of community development projects including value-added agriculture, rural economic development agriculture land preservation, small acreage land management, noxious weed management and future water needs of northwest Colorado.

CJ along with his wife Nancy served as the 2019 Routt County Fair Grand Marshal. CJ and Nancy, a fellow CSU alum, are the proud parents of a third generation of CSU grads!