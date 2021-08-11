With more than 20,000 students fully vaccinated, CSU announces new vaccine, screening and mask mandates for Fall 2021

August 11, 2021

Dear CSU Community,

Perhaps the most powerful lesson that COVID-19 has taught us is that we can act quickly and effectively to protect ourselves and one another. CSU’s powerful culture of compassion and outreach has already led us successfully through an academic year upended by the pandemic.

As we head into our in-person Fall 2021 semester, we call on each of you to remember that Rams Take Care of Rams and to adhere to the new vaccine, mask and screening mandates outlined here. Each member of our community is responsible for our own health; together, we are responsible for the health of the more vulnerable amongst us, particularly young children, older members of our community and the immunocompromised. We are so grateful to the more than 20,000 students who are fully vaccinated; we urge you all to follow their example to keep everyone at CSU healthy this Fall.

New vaccine, mask and screening mandates

To respond to rapidly unfolding impacts of increasing confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the spread of the Delta variant, CSU is mandating vaccines, screenings and masks, effective immediately.

Vaccination or twice-weekly screening required

Mandatory submission of proof of a COVID vaccine: All students, faculty and staff are required to submit their vaccine status or declare an exemption by Wednesday, Aug. 18. This is an expansion of the plan the CSU System announced in April and its decision at the August Board of Governors meeting to reaffirm its position to allow its campuses to act according to the needs of campus, the local community, and public health guidance. This includes the authority to mandate vaccines while waiting for FDA approval, which is predicted to happen soon.

CSU will recognize, and accept with proof, all vaccines approved for use by the World Health Organization.

Mandatory twice-weekly screenings for all unvaccinated individuals, beginning Monday, Aug. 16. This includes individuals who have declared an exemption.

This includes individuals who have declared an exemption. Mandatory twice-weekly screening will be extended indefinitely: it will not conclude at the end of August, as previously communicated. Screening appointments and locations are available on the COVID website.

it will not conclude at the end of August, as previously communicated. Screening appointments and locations are available on the COVID website. Unvaccinated students, faculty and staff can register for a vaccine through clinics offered on Main Campus in August. More information about where to get a vaccine is available on our COVID website.

More information about where to get a vaccine is available on our COVID website. Non-compliance with the vaccine mandate will be addressed through existing university polices as they apply to students, faculty and staff.

How to submit vaccine status

Employees must submit their proof of vaccination or declare an exemption using a new vaccine portal on the HR site by Wednesday, Aug. 18. More info.

must submit their proof of vaccination or declare an exemption using a new vaccine portal on the HR site by Wednesday, Aug. 18. More info. Students must submit their proof of vaccination or declare an exemption with the CSU Health Network through its student portal by Wednesday, Aug. 18. More info.

must submit their proof of vaccination or declare an exemption with the CSU Health Network through its student portal by Wednesday, Aug. 18. More info. The university is creating a system, scheduled to be ready by Aug. 18, to track and compare vaccine status information with screening information. Anyone who does not comply with the requirement will be contacted for follow-up.

Masks required in all university buildings

Masks are required indoors in all university buildings, effective immediately and regardless of vaccine status . Recognizing the timing of this message, anyone in a university building today, August 10, who does not have access to a mask must wear one beginning tomorrow, August 11.

. Individuals living in University Housing must wear masks unless they are in their own room or apartment.

Faculty and staff must wear a mask unless they are alone in their office.

Individuals, supervisors, and units are encouraged to print and post this sign in all appropriate locations across campuses.

Masks are also required when more than one person is in a university vehicle or conducting university travel in a private vehicle.

As with the vaccine mandate, non-compliance with the mask mandate will be addressed through existing university polices as they apply to students, faculty and staff.

Where to get more information

Our COVID website has been updated to reflect these new mandates and will continue to be updated as the university has more information. Consult this site for answers to frequently asked questions, such as these already posted FAQs about the new mandates. The university’s public health guidance chart already includes guidance around large events and university spaces, including laboratories, classrooms and campus life areas, that make it a good source for immediate answers to questions. Again, more information will be forthcoming via a variety of platforms.

Our commitment to all of you

In the last several weeks we have heard from many of our community members advocating for various stances regarding vaccines, masks and other public health guidance. We have weighed each request against public health guidance and our sincere desire to provide a safe campus community for everyone this fall.

It is our strong belief that these measures are necessary to protect each other and to allow us to be together this fall in classrooms and other university spaces as we begin our academic year. Therefore, for now, this message outlines how CSU will be operating for the Fall 2021 semester. We will, of course, recalibrate requirements when public health data indicates it is time to do so.

Once again, CSU is mandating vaccines, screenings and masks on our campuses, effective immediately. And we are also eagerly anticipating opening the doors of our Residence Halls, our Dining Centers, our classrooms and labs, our offices, and our community-serving facilities to all of you in just a few weeks. We may be smiling beneath masks as we greet you all, but we will be smiling to be together again!

Thank you,

Joyce McConnell, President

Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President

The CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team