Honoring our Veterans

November 11, 2022

Colleagues,

Today is Veterans Day, a day when we honor the service and sacrifice of those who have stepped up to serve in our armed forces. It’s a day of peace, reflection, and respect for those who put their lives on the line to preserve the freedoms and privileges we enjoy in this country. We owe them our gratitude and support. (Chancellor Tony Frank shared some thoughts on this topic this morning, and I invite you to read his message here.)

On the Lory Student Center Plaza today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., we will be joining in the National Roll Call to pay tribute to American military service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice over the past two decades. I hope you will take time today to stop by the Plaza to listen, and as you do, think about what veterans bring to our campus community, as students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Student veterans are student leaders and role models, whose profound experience of service strengthens and enriches our community when they join us to continue their education.

To all our veterans, today and every day, thank you!

-Rick

Interim President

Professor of Mathematics