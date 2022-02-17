Join President McConnell for an Introduction to Courageous Strategic Transformation

February 18, 2022

Dear CSU Community,

Over the past year, thousands of members of our Colorado State communities came together to craft a bold plan for the university’s future. Now I invite you to join an in-person celebration and campus unveiling of our Courageous Strategic Transformation.

I’m truly amazed by the inspirational and aspirational vision we created together. We recognized our rich history of accomplishment in education, research, service, and engagement and built on those strengths to craft a bold new future. In that future, Colorado State University will lead the world in creating solutions to global climate change, health, agriculture, and economic, environmental, and social sustainability, while remaining a devoted and adept caretaker of our state.

I’ll be sharing our plan along with Vice President Jenelle Beavers and College of Liberal Arts Dean Ben Withers from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 1 in the LSC Theatre. We will also be live streaming the event for those who prefer to join us virtually.

RSVP to join in-person

RSVP to join virtually

Please join all of CSU as we embark on making our shared vision for the future a reality.

Warmly,

Joyce