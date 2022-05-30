Remembering Rams on Memorial Day

May 30, 2022

Dear Colorado State University community,

This Memorial Day, please take a few moments to reflect on many members of the Colorado State University community and their loved ones who serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces, and the ones who gave all.

Many of you know both of my parents both served in the military, and I am especially grateful to those members of the CSU community who serve our nation. Thank you on behalf of everyone at Colorado State. And to you, who are remembering family, friends and colleagues who served, our thoughts are with you.

This is a special time to commemorate the bravery, courage and honor of our troops. We would have no freedom to celebrate with families and friends without their heroism and commitment to a cause greater than themselves. Let us remember those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice through telling stories that celebrate the lives they lived, visiting the places they forever rest, and letting our thoughts linger on the impacts they had.

At a time when we can feel pulled apart by our differences, these heroes from so many backgrounds serve as shining examples of what a difference we can make when we work together. Let us stand together and honor those in uniform who have been laid to rest and the great hearts of service they have given to all of us.

Have a pleasant and safe holiday.

Warmly,

Joyce