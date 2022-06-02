Update on University summer operating hours, “Focused Fridays” and employee professional development leave

June 2, 2022

Dear Colorado State University Community,

Thank you for an extraordinary 2021-2022 Academic Year. Despite the lingering challenges of the global pandemic, we celebrated nearly 6,000 graduates because of your hard work and efforts! We’re proud of the excellent work our community has accomplished in the face historical demands. We recognize the heavy burden of work each of you carried.

With gratitude we are implementing several actions to help you rejuvenate this summer. These efforts are meant to help you and your family feel invigorated when we start the new academic year. This summer, Colorado State University will institute the following measures:

University operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily throughout the Summer 2022 term that ends on August 5. We direct units and divisions to adjust their operations accordingly.

Focused Fridays: We ask units and divisions to avoid meetings (in person and virtual) on Fridaysduring the Summer 2022 term. We also ask that everyone limit Friday email traffic to only that which is operationally critical. This will maximize personal productivity that is free from interruption at the end of the work week.

On July 1, 2022, CSU employees will be allocated 24 hours total of administrative leave to pursue professional development opportunities of interest. Note that these days are not eligible for a payout in lieu of time observed, nor will they carry forward into the following fiscal year ending July 1, 2023. We hope you will use these days this summer. Please see FAQs for more information.

We realize there are exceptions. While most units have an opportunity to reinvigorate during the summer, we recognize that this is the busiest time of the year for others. We are asking leaders of each unit to explore alternative opportunities that can work for these employees. We also know that certain federally funded employees are not eligible for professional development leave. We have encouraged their supervisors to find other ways for these employees to participate in similar activities. If you have questions related to how your team or department will implement these initiatives, please consult with your manager or department head.

We wish all of you a rejuvenating summer and appreciate your incredible work that serves our students, community, state of Colorado, and our world. We hope this summer you embrace these policies intended to provide an opportunity to focus on your well-being, as well as make your work more productive and enjoyable.

Be well CSU,

Joyce McConnell, President

Robyn Fergus, Vice President of Human Resources