Welcome to Fall Semester 2022!

August 22, 2022

Welcome to the start of the 2022-23 academic year!

I want to offer a particularly warm welcome to the Class of 2026. You’re carrying on a tradition of learning and campus life that began here at CSU more than 150 years ago. Our University’s first graduating class was just three students, but from that time onward, each class of students has left their mark on our campus and used their education to go on to make a difference in our world. Now, it’s your time – again, welcome. And welcome to our returning students who are already integral to CSU campus life.

Thank you, as well, to all of the students, staff, and faculty across the University who helped ensure a smooth Move-In Week, Ram Welcome, and start to the fall semester overall. More than 1,400 volunteers from Fraternity and Sorority Life helped with Move-In; more than 100 faculty and staff volunteered to take on Move-In shifts on top of their regular jobs; and 170 student volunteers worked hard all week as Ram Welcome leaders. It’s impossible to count the number of faculty and staff who helped in every capacity, from college welcomes to orientation to advising to staffing booths at the carnival. Just know that your energy and commitment helped set the right tone as we get back to a fully on-campus, in-person fall semester at CSU!

Everyone has a full day today and a lot on your mind, so I don’t want to take a lot of your time, but I did want to note a few items that I hope you’ll add to your calendars:

Starting today through August 31, the search advisory committee for the next CSU president will be hosting virtual and in-person listening sessions to find out what you want to see in the next leader of our campus community. I strongly encourage you to participate in one of these sessions to share your views or just to learn more about what our community and the committee are thinking in regard to the search. The full schedule is here: https://presidentialsearch.colostate.edu/

On September 29, we’ll be holding the annual Fall Address and All-University Picnic on the Oval from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This is a tradition that President Emeritus Al Yates began in 1997 in the wake of a July flood that devastated our campus and surrounding neighborhoods. Then and now, it’s a chance to get together, enjoy some time on the Oval, and celebrate our strength and resilience as a community. As always, we’ll start with some music from the CSU Marching Band, then I’ll offer a few remarks in my capacity as interim president about the year ahead, followed by a free lunch for students, faculty, and staff.

Fall on a college campus is typically packed with events, and I’m happy to be able to say that we are back to a full slate of concerts, symposia, job fairs, athletic events, Rams Read activities, and more beginning this week. Follow the University Calendar and Source to stay up to date – there’s good stuff coming up that you won’t want to miss.

Finally, I want to share a reminder that Rams Take Care of Rams. As wonderful as fall in Fort Collins can be, it can also be stressful and lonely for students at times, particularly when you’re new to this place and haven’t had a chance to meet many people – or even find your way around with some degree of comfort. If you find yourself in need of help or support, just ask your RA, a faculty or staff member, or one of your peers – we’re all here for one another. And we also offer an extensive set of resources for students that you’re encouraged to explore at https://health.colostate.edu/mhwb-resources/

That’s it for now. I’m grateful to be part of the CSU community, and I always welcome your feedback, questions, and advice. Have a great semester!

-Rick

Dr. Rick Miranda

Interim President

PS: If you’re starting to feel the weather turn, and are missing those hot summer days, just go stand in the corner of the room – it’s always ninety degrees there!